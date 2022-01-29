Edmonton-Chinese community virtually celebrates Year of the Tiger
Members of Edmonton's Chinese community marked the Lunar New Year of the Tiger on Saturday through online festivities.
From noon to 4 p.m., there will be three different channels featuring more than 40 different performances by different Chinese community groups in Edmonton, a puppet show, and storytelling by local author Marty Chan.
Eric Au, the master of ceremonies for the event, told CTV News that the event is meant as a celebration of the Lunar New Year for both the Chinese community and all Edmontonians.
"(There are) lots of things going on," Au said, adding that there was something for everyone.
While the celebrations will take place only online due to the pandemic, Au said the community spirit remains strong.
"We are still able to connect with our community," he said, "and do something together.
"(We can) still practice and show off their different skills, whether that's Chinese lion dance, martial arts, or Chinese traditional dance or music playing.
"It's really, really valuable that all of us are still practicing, still working on our skills, and still being connected to those elements of Chinese culture and sharing that with the community."
In Chinese culture, the tiger is known as the king of all beasts and is associated with confidence, strength, and bravery.
Celebrations will also include live informative sessions like self-defence and Tai Chi workshops along with craft-making. Anyone interested in participating in Year of the Tiger crafts can still pick up a kit of supplies from Kingsway Mall.
The community normally holds celebrations in-person at malls and banquet halls across the city.
All the events are free to watch but organizers are asking for donations to support the Edmonton Food Bank and the Edmonton Chinese Bilingual Education Association.
For more information, to donate, and see a schedule of events, visit the festival's website.
-
