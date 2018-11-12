The Edmonton City Centre mall was evacuated after a fire at Shoppers Drug Mart Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue told CTV News seven crews arrived at the fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. Firefighters located a small fire on a shelf at the pharmacy and evacuated the mall as precaution.

The fire was under control at 3:51 p.m. and out two minutes later, EFR said.

I happened to be in the Shopper's Drug Mart in Edmonton City Centre Mall (east) about when the fire must have started this afternoon. Staff arrived with a fire extinguisher moments later and then it got really smoky in a hurry and the fire alarm started. #yeg #scary pic.twitter.com/DZNy72zLX2 — Randy Talbot (@RandallTT) November 13, 2018

The mall will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Shoppers Drug Mart will remain closed until further notice, City Centre said on Facebook.