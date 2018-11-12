The Edmonton City Centre mall was evacuated after a fire at Shoppers Drug Mart Monday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire Rescue told CTV News seven crews arrived at the fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. Firefighters located a small fire on a shelf at the pharmacy and evacuated the mall as precaution.

The fire was under control at 3:51 p.m. and out two minutes later, EFR said.

 

The mall will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Shoppers Drug Mart will remain closed until further notice, City Centre said on Facebook.