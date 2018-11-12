Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton City Centre to remain closed until Tuesday after fire
A shelf at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Edmonton City Centre mall caught fire on Monday, November 12, 2018. (Donald Smith, Facebook)
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 5:58PM MST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 6:34PM MST
The Edmonton City Centre mall was evacuated after a fire at Shoppers Drug Mart Monday afternoon.
Edmonton Fire Rescue told CTV News seven crews arrived at the fire at approximately 3:45 p.m. Firefighters located a small fire on a shelf at the pharmacy and evacuated the mall as precaution.
The fire was under control at 3:51 p.m. and out two minutes later, EFR said.
I happened to be in the Shopper's Drug Mart in Edmonton City Centre Mall (east) about when the fire must have started this afternoon. Staff arrived with a fire extinguisher moments later and then it got really smoky in a hurry and the fire alarm started. #yeg #scary pic.twitter.com/DZNy72zLX2— Randy Talbot (@RandallTT) November 13, 2018
The mall will reopen on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Shoppers Drug Mart will remain closed until further notice, City Centre said on Facebook.