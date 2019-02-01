

For the second morning, a snowfall warning has been issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas. Environment Canada now says Edmonton could see up to 40 centimeters by Saturday evening.

The snow started falling on Thursday afternoon and isn't expected to stop until Saturday. The roads are slick, so drivers should give themselves extra time before they head out. Crews will be working around the clock to clear city streets.

The temperatures are also starting to drop, potentially putting many of the city’s most vulnerable residents in danger.

The Hope Mission has 500 sleeping mats ready, and their rescue vans ready to go.

With both snow and cold expected, the most important thing is for people to stay dry and warm. That means items like socks, mittens, and long johns are in high demand.

A spokesperson for Homeward Trust says LRT stations will not be opened as additional shelters under current conditions because shelters have space.

