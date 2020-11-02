EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is encouraging property owners to sign up for online tax notices to save money and paper.

“We really want to encourage property owners to sign up for this convenient method of access,” Cate Watt, branch manager for the city’s assessment and taxation department, said in a news release.

Edmonton property owners who sign up for e-notices through the MyProperty site will have online access to their assessment and taxation information at any time.

“Not only will it prevent the need to find and keep paper tax forms, but it will help us save taxpayers money through reduced postage fees and help the environment through reduced paper use as well,” said Watt.

In order to sign up for the online service, you’ll need to find your signup code on your paper assessment or tax notice. You can ask for a replacement code by calling 311 if needed.

The City of Edmonton recommends property owners sign up by Dec. 18 to ensure they receive an electronic notification of their property assessment when they’re sent out Feb. 12.

The city says assessment notices are expected to be delayed next year because of COVID-19.