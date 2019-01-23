As of Jan. 31, 2019, the Edmonton Humane Society will no longer provide enforcement of the Animal Protection Act (APA).

“This decision was made in early December 2018 and was a very difficult one for our organization,” said Summer Bradko, EHS board chair.

EHS has been voluntarily providing the enforcement services in Edmonton. Funding for the service came from donations and a grant from the city.

EHS decided to evaluate the viability of its enforcement program and whether they could meet new requirements because of policy changes that are in the works for the provincial Peace Officer Act.

“EHS has been working behind the scenes to help facilitate the transition of this important service to another agency,” said Bradko.

By no longer providing APA enforcement, the society said it can return its focus to animal welfare and advocacy.

EHS will continue to care for abandoned, abused and neglected animals through its sheltering services.

The society is working with the city, Alberta’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the Ministry of Justice and Solicitor General to find another agency to assume enforcement moving forward.

More to come…