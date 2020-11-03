EDMONTON -- A 57-year-old Edmonton man was arrested Friday morning after police found more than $60,000 worth of stolen cigarettes in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Strathcona County RCMP say they stopped the vehicle on Anthony Henday Drive because of a traffic violation.

The man’s vehicle was searched by police after they noticed several plastic bags filled with cartons of cigarettes.

Police seized 355 cartons of cigarettes, lighters, cash and what they believe to be methamphetamine. RCMP say the cigarettes, lighter and cash were stolen during a break-in at a Calgary store hours earlier.

Tracy Ward Leffler is facing three criminal charges in relation to the incident and is scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court Nov. 18.