Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after the body of a man in his 20s was found in a lake in the B.C. interior earlier in the week.

RCMP said on Monday at 11:30 a.m., an Alberta man was reported missing to Sicamous RCMP. The 26-year-old was last seen on the shore of Mara Lake early that morning.

Hours later, police found the man’s body – it was recovered later by the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team.

Police said investigators had determined the man may have swam into the lake, after another man was heard calling for help at about 4 a.m. It appeared the man he had tried to help made it back to shore safely.

RCMP later confirmed to CTV News that the deceased was from the Edmonton-area.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.