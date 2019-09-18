

CTV News Edmonton





A 36-year-old Edmonton man faces impaired-driving related charges after police say he fatally struck a cyclist near Red Deer on the weekend.

Edwin Aklamanu was driving his SUV southbound on Highway 2 near the 32 Street overpass when he collided with a cyclist at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, according to RCMP.

The 32-year-old Red Deer man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aklamanu reportedly failed to take a breathalyzer test, Blackfalds RCMP said.

He has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to provide a breath sample.

His next court appearance will be in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 16.

Blackfalds RCMP and an RCMP collision analyst are still investigating the fatal collision and say they will not be releasing the cyclist’s name.