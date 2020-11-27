EDMONTON -- A 53-year-old man is dead after a crash just east of Tofield.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Highway 14 and Township Road 502.

According to RCMP, two vehicles were driving westbound on Highway 14 when they hit a pedestrian who was walking in the same direction.

The victim, an Edmonton man, was pronounced dead at the scene, the drivers of both vehicles were not injured.

Police are still investigating the crash.