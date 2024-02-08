EDMONTON
    • Edmonton police holding extortion scheme town hall for South Asian community

    Edmonton police are hosting a town hall for the city's South Asian community about an ongoing extortion scheme.

    The Edmonton Police Service says it's holding the 7 p.m. meeting at the Ridgewood Community League hall, located at 3705 Mill Woods Rd. East, to address concerns and share information.

    As of Jan. 18, police have since October investigated at least 27 cases of extortion, arson, shootings and other gun-related offences exclusively targeting South Asian home builders.

    Police have charged six people in connection to some of the crimes.

    People who would like to attend the town hall meeting can register for it online.

