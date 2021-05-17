Advertisement
Edmonton police investigate suspicious death in city’s northwest
Published Monday, May 17, 2021 5:22PM MDT
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to reports of a dead female at a home near 129 Street and 128 Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the death in the city’s northwest is being investigated as suspicious and the Homicide Section is involved.
An autopsy is schedule for Wednesday.
