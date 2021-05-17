EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to reports of a dead female at a home near 129 Street and 128 Avenue around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the death in the city’s northwest is being investigated as suspicious and the Homicide Section is involved.

An autopsy is schedule for Wednesday.

