Suspicious death in central Edmonton a homicide: EPS
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 7:31PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 14, 2021 9:08PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue. May 12, 2021. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.
At approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue after reports of a dead man.
EPS' homicide section is investigating.
On Friday, police said in a news release that an autopsy was completed on 55-year-old Alan Freed.
The autopsy confirmed Freed’s death was a homicide.
Police said the exact cause of death is not being released at this time for “investigative purposes.”
