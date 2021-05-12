EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

At approximately 12 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the area of 93 Street and 105 Avenue after reports of a dead man.

EPS' homicide section is investigating.

On Friday, police said in a news release that an autopsy was completed on 55-year-old Alan Freed.

The autopsy confirmed Freed’s death was a homicide.

Police said the exact cause of death is not being released at this time for “investigative purposes.”