Edmonton police seize 11 guns, $219K in cocaine-trafficking investigation
Edmonton police showed off a seizure of 11 guns and $219,000 in cash Thursday while officers continued to look for three suspects in a drug and gang investigation.
Police said they began looking into the cocaine-trafficking operation in July 2022.
Officers allege that drugs and cash were moved across the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.
Search warrants were obtained for three vehicles, a hotel room and a home in southwest Edmonton.
"As a result of these searches, a total of $219,525.00 and 11 firearms were seized. The three vehicles were also found to have hidden compartments," an Edmonton Police Service news release said.
"No illicit drugs were recovered, but evidence of drug trafficking, such as packaging materials and cocaine conversion equipment were located."
Guns seized by Edmonton Police Service. (Supplied)
Warrants have since been issued for Lance Adam Burke Larocque, 34, and Maya Anne Cardenas McGregor, 32.
They are jointly facing 11 gun charges. Larocque also faces another 23 gun and drug charges.
Reilly Michael John Ross, 25, of Yellowknife, is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
Anyone with information on where Larocque, Cardenas McGregor or Ross are is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Cash seized by Edmonton Police Service. (Supplied)
