EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton psychologist explains how to get out of the post-season blues

    A group of Edmonton Oilers fans console each other after the Game 7 loss on June 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) A group of Edmonton Oilers fans console each other after the Game 7 loss on June 24, 2024. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    It's been a few days, Oilers fans. How are you doing?

    From the bottom of the league to making it to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton Oilers fans have often described themselves as feeling "depressed" after the final result.

    Registered psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance spoke with CTV News Edmonton on what Oilers fans are enduring mentally after coming so close to winning the Stanley Cup and how to manage those feelings.

    "I think it's hitting us harder because it's been so long since we've been to the Stanley Cup Final," Dr. Ferrance said. "There was an expectation of hope, a real desire for us to get back there again and to go all the way to Game 7, and then just lose… I think this is where that hit comes."

    According to Dr. Ferrance, individuals might think the safest thing to do in a disappointing situation is to simply not care, but warns that this is counter-intuitive since caring is how a person can feel joy and enthusiasm.

    So how can you prevent feeling so intensely about a bad outcome?

    Dr. Ferrance believes that a 'three-carat process' of always having two to three things to look forward to can take an individual out of feeling down in the dumps.

    "It's good for our brains, and it's good for our emotions," he said. "There's joy and an uplift of emotions and brain chemistry where we get into a positive state of being when looking forward to an event and then experiencing it."

    "The downside of when something doesn't come off the way we want will suck for a while. It will pass but we still have the benefits of all the excitement, the drive and the togetherness that happened on the way there," he added.

    Dr. Ferrance believes that Edmontonians especially get emotional over losses because of our city's former namesake.

    "It's part of our culture, it's part of our identity. We used to have the sign outside the city, 'the City of Champions'... we feel a loss, not just for our guys that did such an amazing job getting to the Stanley Cup Final, but also the loss of identity that we haven't been able to regain for several years," Dr. Ferrance said.

    According to him, giving yourself space for your feelings and then looking at the brighter side of the situation often helps when coping with loss – but also talking to someone can go a long way.

    "If you're stuck and you can't move forward, talk to somebody – a good psychologist can help," he added. "It's really normal to feel grief and sadness and disappointment at a loss like this but it's also an opportunity for us to build that muscle, believe it or not."

    With files from Connor Hogg.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

    U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    2024 NBA Draft: Lakers select Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in second round

    Bronny James — the oldest son of the NBA's all-time scoring leader and four-time champion — was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that his father has played for since 2018. Bronny James was taken with the No. 55 overall pick, deep in the second round and with only three picks remaining in this year's draft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • What is anaplasmosis? A tick-borne disease with confirmed cases in Ontario

      Ontarians heading outdoors this summer are likely well-versed on the potential risk of Lyme disease that comes with a tick bite. But there are three other pathogens that can be transmitted by blacklegged ticks that public health officials want you to know about – and confirmed cases have already been reported in Ontario.

    • Watch live: CNN Presidential Debate and Canadian pre- and post-debate analysis

      U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are set to go head-to-head tonight in the first of two planned presidential debates. Here's how to watch the CNN Presidential Debate, Power Play's pre- and post-debate specials, and follow along in our real-time CTVNews.ca live expert analysis and commentary by debate and body-language experts.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News