EDMONTON -- Edmonton-native and Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has been added to Team Canada's roster for the upcoming IIHF Under-18 World Championships.

Guenther, 17, is just the third Oil Kings player in franchise history to be selected to represent Canada in the tournament. Travis Ewanyk played for Canada in 2011, and Matthew Robertson in 2018.

“It’s a huge honour whenever you get the chance to play with the maple leaf on your chest, you wear it with pride,” Guenther said in an Oil King news release. “It’s something you watch growing up, all these events, and to be a part of it is super exciting.”

With 26 goals and 33 assists, the 6'1", 181 lb WHL player was named the league's top rookie, receiving the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy last season. He is the first Oil Kings player to win the award.

The 17-year-old is considered an A-rated prospect ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft by NHL Central Scouting.

This isn't the first time the young player has represented Canada in an international tournament. In 2019, Guenther played for Team Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Medicine Hat, Alta. and Swift Current, Sask.

The IIHF Under-18 World Championships will be held in the Dallas-Fort Worth, TX area from April 26 to May 6.