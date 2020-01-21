EDMONTON -- Edmonton's manufacturing industry saw its sales decrease by more than six per cent between October and November of last year, the fourth-largest fall of any major Canadian city over that time, according to new StatsCan data.

Sales in Edmonton fell in 17 of 21 industries, with chemical, mineral production, and petroleum and coal industries seeing the largest falls.

The city's manufacturing sales remained the third-highest in Canada after Toronto and Montreal, but fell by more than $200 million over last November. Sales saw a more modest slump of just over three per cent over the year between November 2018 and 2019.

Those numbers echo a similar trend across Alberta with the province among seven others than saw sales slide over the most recent month of data.

StatsCan says November sales in the province fell for the fifth time in six months, including a nearly 40 per cent decline in sales of primary metals.

Calgary's manufacturing sales fell by more than 10 per cent between last October and November, from $1.1 billion down to $991 million, marking the biggest fall of any major Canadian city over that time period.

The city's manufacturing sales for the year stayed mostly the same from the previous November, decreasing by 0.6 per cent.

Alongside Alberta's two largest cities, Hamilton (7.3 per cent) and Regina (9.2 per cent) also saw sizable manufacturing slumps last November.

Nationally, manufacturing sales declined by the same 0.6 per cent mark, the third straight monthly decrease.

Across Canada, primary metal, chemical and food industries all saw declines while transportation and fabricated metals saw increases, according to StatsCan.