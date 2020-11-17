EDMONTON -- Gilmore is a highly-trained professional with incredible discipline and a peaceful demeanor.

He is also a dog.

Gilmore, a service dog in training, recently added some new experience to his resume; he accompanied his trainer to jury duty, a first in the Alberta law courts.

“We spent a week in the courtroom and the deliberation room and it was a fantastic experience for both of us,” his trainer Maria Illes told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

Illes takes her service dog in training everywhere she goes.

“He couldn’t disturb anything what was happening in the courtroom. And same when we were in our jurors’ room, he had to be invisible for everybody,” she said. “He really brought lots of smiles on people’s faces and that was amazing.”

Aspen Service Dogs trains support animals for people with mobility needs, autism and PTSD.

Each dog learns a basic toolbox of skills and then special skills specific to their new owner’s needs.

Gilmore is training to be a mobility service dog.