Edmonton shooting leaves one person with serious injuries
Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020 6:24AM MST
EDMONTON -- Police in Edmonton are investigating after an early morning shooting left one person seriously injured
Police were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 87 Street for reports of a shooting at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday.
One person was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious, police confirmed.
Police have not released any other details.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.