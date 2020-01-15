EDMONTON -- Four Edmonton-area ski hills remained closed on Wednesday with some planning not to open again until Saturday as the recent cold snap continues.

On Wednesday, temperatures dropped to -37.6 degrees at the Blatchford weather station, the coldest mark recorded at that station in the 2000s.

Snow Valley is closed through Friday and says it will possible reopen Saturday, pending temperatures.

Rabbit Hill is also closed Thursday but plans to reopen Friday at 10 a.m.

The Edmonton Ski Club is closed and is listed as being open Friday from 5 p.m., weather permitting. But on its website, the Ski Clubs says "we are also anticipating closure of the hil up until Saturday ... depending on the duration of hte cold temperatures."

Sunridge is also closed with plans to reopen Friday, weather permitting.