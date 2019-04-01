Edmonton’s skyline has seen huge changes in the past decade, and with cranes coming down, photographers are gearing up to snap the perfect shot.

“The cityscape and skyline is locked in at the moment, and we can all shoot,” said photographer Jeff Wallace. “We don’t have to worry about cranes. The height is there.”

The new views won’t only benefit photographers. The Edmonton Economic Development now has more to work with to attract more tourists.

“It shows innovation; it shows progression; it shows other destinations and markets and potential visitors that the city is growing,” EEDC Communications Manager Renee Williams told CTV News.

Ten towers were built in the past decade in the city’s downtown: Icon I and Icon II, EPCOR Tower, Fox One and Fox Two, Enbridge Centre, Ultima Tower, Edmonton Tower, JW Marriot and Stantec Tower.

“Those who were here 10 years ago, when they see the skyline now, they’re blown away,” Williams said.

Edmonton Tourism is projecting $100 million in economic impact in 2019.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s David Ewasuk