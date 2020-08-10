EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Stingers were crowned this year’s Canadian Elite Basketball League champions and made history on the hardwood. The second-year club accomplished what no other pro-basketball team in Edmonton has done over the last three decades; win a championship title.

“It feels good to be able to bring a title back to Edmonton. I mean last summer when they announced that the league was starting, I wanted to be part of it,” said Stingers Captain and former University of Alberta Golden Bear Jordan Baker.

The club spent a month in a bubble in St. Catherines, Ontario where the CEBL hosted its Summer Series without fans. The Stingers lost their first game before winning five-straight to claim the title.

“I think the strength was we had the most returning players, so we didn’t have to worry about building relationships. Right away, we were kind of clicking, “ said assistant coach George Hoyt.

The young franchise faced an uncertain future when COVID-19 took hold, but now hopes to build on this championship and defend the title in front of hometown fans next year, if and when, the pandemic allows.

“It was just unexpected to some degree,” Team President Brett Fraser told CTV news. “It’s a special trophy and I know its going to have a lot of history. For us to be on the front-end of it is very special.”