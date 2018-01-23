The City of Edmonton has decided to remain a candidate host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Edmonton is one of 31 cities that form the United Bid – a tri-country proposal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Preliminary research by Canada Soccer estimates the bid will cost Edmonton around $35 to $55 million, but economy activity during the World Cup could reach around $170 million.

“Being part of one of the world’s biggest sporting events is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Edmonton and we now need the provincial and federal governments to commit to the bid,” Mayor Don Iveson said in a press release. “A bid that unites three countries has never been tried at this level of international sport and it’s exciting for Edmonton to be part of that effort.

Included in the estimated cost for a host city are a month-long fan festival, transportation and traffic management, marketing and communications, and staff to work with FIFA.

Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver are the other Canadian cities vying to host World Cup matches.

The city will submit its bid on March 16.

FIFA will decide between the United Bid and Morocco in June.