EDMONTON -- The body of an Edmonton woman missing since November has been pulled from the North Saskatchewan River.

Police confirm Carole Byrne, 73, was discovered near Terwillegar Park on April 22.

Investigators don't believe her death was criminal.

Firefighters were called on April 22 by a passerby walking his dog, who first spotted a pair of boots.

Byrne was reported missing after she did not return from a Nov. 10, 2020, walk.