Edmonton woman rescued after horse fell on her: RCMP
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 2:18PM MDT
EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman had to be rescued after the horse she was riding fell on her Saturday, RCMP said.
Hinton RCMP were called to a remote location in the Cadomin area near Wildhorse Creek, Alta., at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Emergency personnel carried the woman for approximately a kilometre-and-a-half before she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The horse was not injured.