EDMONTON -- An Edmonton woman had to be rescued after the horse she was riding fell on her Saturday, RCMP said.

Hinton RCMP were called to a remote location in the Cadomin area near Wildhorse Creek, Alta., at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel carried the woman for approximately a kilometre-and-a-half before she was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The horse was not injured.