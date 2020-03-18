EDMONTON -- Two Edmonton artists teamed-up to write a song called Isolation Groove that they say is intended to make listeners laugh, sing, and dance their way through these "crazy times."

Martin Kerr and Ann Vriend have written lots of love songs in their careers, but Isolation Groove is their first song about love in the middle of a pandemic.

"You're stuck at home with the people you love, but also trying not to touch each other. A bit of a mixed message," said Kerr.

They got into the groove immediately after getting together on Friday for a pre-planned writing session. In just six hours, the Edmonton musicians had the song written, recorded and the video shot, complete with toilet paper, gloves and masks.

"People shouldn't be concerned about the resources used during the video," said Kerr. "I want to reassure them that we made them look a lot worse than it was. We used stuff that we had anyway."

Kerr and Vriend were worried that some would think they're making light of a serious situation, but with all of their gigs cancelled, including a European tour for Vriend, they wanted to do something to help cheer them up.

"It's really for our own sanity that we need to laugh and sing and dance," said Kerr.

And so far, people are getting into the isolation groove with them. The video has been shared thousands of times already, and they've had messages from fans around the world.

"That would be very unwise to talk about this going viral, but it seems to be spreading at an alarming rate," said Kerr. "That's good for us because we don't have any other way of making money at the moment."

You can download the song from Kerr's website for a pay-what-you-can price, but right now, the two hope the song gives people some inspiration to connect with loved ones, however you can.

"There are ways of supporting each other with just emotional support," said Vriend. "It's very needed."

"This had been fun," said Kerr. "Hopefully there's a lot more fun to come in these crazy times."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil