EDMONTON -- One of the 11 people that died of COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday was a man in his 30s from the Edmonton zone.

Eight of the deaths are linked to outbreaks at hospitals and continuing care homes in the Edmonton and Calgary zone.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw also reported 732 new cases of the coronavirus after approximately 13,000 tests, increasing Alberta’s current count to 10,057 infections.

Alberta hospitals have 287 patients with COVID-19, including 57 people in intensive care.

“I continue to be concerned about these numbers as the human costs of COVID are rising rapidly,” Hinshaw said.

“Almost a quarter of all our COVID-19 deaths have happened since Nov. 1. If we do not change our trajectory, the implications are grim. The daily COVID-19 death count is a tragic reminder that COVID-19 is not just a flu. It is life and death and often it is the outcome of choices made by Albertans who may not even know the victims.”

With current COVID-19 cases mounting across Alberta, the province’s top doctor will give her second pandemic update of the week Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw did not speak Tuesday but Alberta Health reported 773 cases and five deaths.

Alberta currently has 10,068 coronavirus cases, and 40,962 in total since March.

As of Nov. 15, approximate data obtained by CTV News Edmonton showed 34 per cent of total infections resulted from an unknown exposure.

The majority of cases with a known origin, 40 per cent, were linked to homes and private get-togethers, as Dr. Hinshaw and Premier Jason Kenney noted recently when they asked Edmontonians and Calgary to avoid having people over.

Continuing care and acute care facilities amount to 10 per cent and three per cent of cases, respectively, with both experiencing dozens of outbreaks across the province.

Alberta K-12 schools and daycares have had four per cent of cases, restaurants have reported one per cent of infections, while six per cent are linked to other sources.

Last Thursday, Kenney and Hinshaw suspended fitness classes and team sports for two weeks and ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and close an hour later.

Some municipal leaders and hundreds of health professionals are urging the province to do more, including introducing a so-called “circuit-breaker” lockdown.

It’s unclear whether more restrictions or guidelines will be announced on Wednesday or later this week, but health and government officials have repeatedly said they are prepared to impose new measures if the disease continues to spread at alarming rates.

