An Edmonton man will finally be able to become a commercial pilot despite his diabetes.

“When I started to get my licence when I was in Grade 12, I was denied a commercial medical because I was diabetic,” Austen McDonald told CTV News.

Starting in 2001, diabetes patients with a pre-existing condition who were on insulin could no longer apply for a commercial licence.

“A number of people were prevented from becoming commercial pilots basically because of the date in which they got diabetes,” Diabetes Canada Executive Director Kimberley Hanson said.

But since that law came into effect, there have been no diabetes-related accidents.

“We, along with Captain McDonald, engaged with Transport Canada and convinced them that really, people with Type 1 diabetes can fly safely according to Transport Canada’s own track record,” Hanson said.

McDonald was awarded his medical certificate last week. He plans to take the commercial pilot written exam soon, and then the flight test.

If he passes, McDonald will be required to take blood tests while he’s in the air and have an insulin pump and sugar pills on him.

“Hopefully by the beginning of March I’ll be a full commercial pilot.”

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Regan Hasegawa