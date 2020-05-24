Edmontonians soak up the sun as restrictions on park spaces ease
Published Sunday, May 24, 2020 2:55PM MDT
Hawrelak Park in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- Edmontonians have soaked up the sunshine on Sunday as more public spaces open.
The heat brought people out to green spaces across the city.
On Friday, the city started reopening a variety of outdoor spots, including playgrounds, outdoor fitness parks and sports courts.
Restrictions will remain in place during phase one of relaunch efforts, including physical distancing, and gatherings in groups of 50 or less.