EFRS fighting grass fire in northwest Edmonton

A grass fire is burning in northwest Edmonton.

Community resident Sophie Bend said her husband noticed smoke at 145 Avenue and 164 Street around 11:30 a.m. and called 911.

"By the time the fire trucks got here...it wasn't just smoke anymore. The flames were starting to come up. And because of the wind, it just went like crazy."

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services had 10 fire trucks at the scene as of 12 p.m.

On social media, the department asked the public to give crews space to work.

As Bend watched the firefighters work, she commented, "The wind is just crazy out here right now."

"Windy and dry conditions, and perfect for a fire."

EFRS also had trucks stationed to prevent the fire from spreading in the area or reaching nearby businesses.

This is a developing story. More to come…