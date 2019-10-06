

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





Sunday was the last day to ride the Electric Autonomous Shuttle (ELA) in Beaumont.

ELA is a driverless electric shuttle that has been operating in Beaumont since May.

ELA offered its last rides between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The pilot project operated along one of the busiest walking paths in Beaumont, on a route that was designed specifically for community engagement, says the City.

The shuttle stopped four times on the route to pick up and drop off passengers. Advanced booking was available for Stop 1 at Ken Nichol Arena, and Stop 4 at Coloniale Way.

Next, the City of Beaumont will begin compiling its findings and statistics from the test project. It'll provide a preliminary report to the public later in October, and then a more comprehensive report in the new year.