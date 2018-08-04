Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Elderly man in critical condition after hit and run
A 78-year-old man is in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 5:51PM MDT
A 78-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a construction zone early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the collision near Fort Road, just south of 129 Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.
The elderly man was attempting to cross Fort Road from the east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 White Mazda CX5, EPS said.
Police believes the man was not crossing at a legal crosswalk.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The collision is under investigation, and the driver, a 24-year-old female, has not been charged. Police said the woman allegedly "briefly" left the scene after the collision.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 780-423-4537. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.