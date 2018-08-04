A 78-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in a construction zone early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the collision near Fort Road, just south of 129 Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

The elderly man was attempting to cross Fort Road from the east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 White Mazda CX5, EPS said.

Police believes the man was not crossing at a legal crosswalk.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The collision is under investigation, and the driver, a 24-year-old female, has not been charged. Police said the woman allegedly "briefly" left the scene after the collision.

Witnesses are asked to call police at 780-423-4537. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.