Alberta Health Services announced the emergency department at the Misericordia Hospital would reopen Friday, days after a toilet backed up and forced its closure to make repairs.

In a statement, AHS said the department would reopen at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials said the department will reopen while repairs continue in other areas. AHS said a full range of emergency care will be available in unaffected areas, and Covenant Health has expanded emergency care into the Day Surgery area as repairs continue.

It’s expected the repairs will be completed within weeks.

The emergency department can be accessed through the ER entrance on the east side of the hospital.

Anyone needing emergency care before the Misericordia’s department reopens should go to any of the other emergency departments in the Edmonton Metro Region, including:

University of Alberta Hospital

Royal Alexandra Hospital

Grey Nuns Community Hospital

Northeast Community Health Centre

Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert

Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park

WestView Health Centre in Stony Plain

Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital

Leduc Community Hospital

Devon General Hospital

AHS has added more resources to other hospitals in the region to help deal with emergency care during the closure.