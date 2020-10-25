EDMONTON -- Fabricland has closed its west Edmonton store, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The store on 10104 175 St. will be closed until further notice, company officials said in a news release.

They say the worker tested positive after coming into contact with someone over Thanksgiving long weekend, who had the virus.

The employee last worked on Oct. 18.

Fabricland also says the worker was not symptomatic when tested.