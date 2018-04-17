A provincial government agency is warning Albertans to be careful, after officials received reports of a reported phishing scam.

The agency first received reports of scam Monday, and said an investigation into the matter was started immediately.

“People are receiving cell phone texts to claim their ‘energy efficiency rebate’ by connecting to a website that asks for bank account details,” Doris Kaufmann Woodcock, director of communications with Energy Efficiency Alberta said in a statement. “We want to be clear that we never ask for personal information in this manner.”

Energy Efficiency said the agency offers several programs that provide rebates to Alberta consumers, but they are typically issued through cheques.

Some are issued through direct deposits, but personal banking details are only sought from individuals during the final stages of their application process.

So far, officials have received five complaints, and said none of them fell victim to the scam.

Anyone who receives a message is asked to contact Consumer Protection Alberta at 1-877-427-4088.