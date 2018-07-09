Edmonton police are asking the public to help them find a 14-year-old with autism.

Cory Brgan was last seen in the Bonnie Doon area on Sunday at around 1 p.m.

Brgan has autism and other diagnoses that require medication, and he functions at the level of a seven-year-old, EPS said.

He is fascinated by airplanes, trains and buses, likes to travel by transit, and has been found at the airport, Greyhound station and ETS Westwood Garage in the past, according to police.

Brgan is described as 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall, 59 kilograms (130 pounds), with brown eyes and brown hair.

Edmonton police are concerned he may try to leave the city or province, and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 780-423-4567.