EDMONTON -- Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 77-year-old man who was reported missing on Friday.

Hamoud Ahmed Bouzaine was last seen walking east on 103 Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. June 5 after leaving his residence in the area of 95 Street and 103 A Avenue.

Bouzaine has vision loss and a medical condition that may impair decision making, and there is a concern for his well-being.

There are no indications to suggest foul play at this time, say police.

Bouzaine is described as 5’5” and weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes, grey facial hair and grey hair that is balding on the top.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt, a blue waist length zip jacket with red and white horizontal stripes, black shoes and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information about Bouzaine’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.