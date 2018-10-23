A 76-year-old woman went missing in southeast Edmonton Monday morning, and police are asking the public for help to locate her.

Pritam Tejay reportedly left her home in the area of 33 Avenue and 22 Street shortly after 6 a.m.

EPS said she was last seen walking south on 22 Street and turning west onto Silver Berry Road.

She is 163 centimetres (5’4”) tall, and has grey and black hair. Tejay was last seen wearing yellow pants, a yellow shawl, a yellow head scarf and a black jacket.

Tejay does not speak English and is fluent in Punjabi.

Her disappearance is out of character, but foul play is not suspected at this time, EPS said.

Anyone with information on Tejay’s whereabouts is asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.