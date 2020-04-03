EDMONTON -- An Edmonton police civilian communications officer and Scouts Canada volunteer has been charged with making child pornography.

Richard Adamsky, a 32-year-old Sherwood Park resident, is charged with making, distributing and possessing abusive material.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit said it doesn’t have information that suggests he abused children himself, but are asking anyone with related information to come forward.

The investigation into Adamsky started with a tip from the United States Department of Homeland Security this month that an unknown person who possibly worked in law enforcement was involved in online child sexual exploitation.

Adamsky was arrested April 1.

He worked as an emergency communications officer with Edmonton Police Service and volunteered as a leader with Scouts Canada in Sherwood Park.

ICE is currently doing a forensic analysis of electronics in his home.

Adamsky was released on bail. He’s not allowed to have electronic devices, or search for a job or volunteer position that involves authority over children.

He will appear in court on June 10.

Those with information about the case are encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.