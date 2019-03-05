Police are warning Edmontonians after three “violent” carjackings in southeast Edmonton on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, police responded to a report of a carjacking in a parking lot in the area of 23 Avenue and 24 Street. It was reported to police that a woman exited her black 2016 Toyota RAV4 and was approached by two men who demanded her keys. The thieves then choked her and threatened her with a knife, EPS said.

She handed them the keys, and one of the thieves fled in the RAV4 while the other left in a black or blue truck or SUV.

The woman was not injured, EPS said.

There were two carjackings on Tuesday. The first one came at 12:55 a.m., after a man parked his white 2013 GMC Acadia in the area of 85 Street and 7 Avenue and was approached by two men in a black SUV who said they needed help finding an address.

The men asked for his keys, and after he did not give them, there was an altercation. He suffered minor injuries, and the two men fled in the black SUV.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., EPS said a woman was approached by two men in a parking lot in the area of 70 Street and Stanton Drive SW who demanded the keys to her red 2019 Kia Sportage. After she gave them the keys, one of the thieves assaulted her before each fled in a black SUV and the Kia Sportage.

EPS believes the three carjackings are connected. The thieves are described as men between 25 and 35 years of age, somewhere between 167 and 180 centimetres (5’6” to 5’11”) tall with medium skin tone and an average build. One of the thieves had facial scruff.

Edmontonians are encouraged to be careful about their surroundings when they are entering or leaving their vehicle, to park in well-lit public areas and to lock their doors.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.