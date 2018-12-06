

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Police are investigating the robbery of a south Edmonton bank by a man wearing a mask.

Kapil Sherma was depositing a cheque at the Servus Credit Union at 99 Street and 45 Avenue Thursday afternoon, when a man entered the location. The witness told CTV News he didn’t realize the man was a robber until he started using rude language.

“The skinny guy, he came inside and he had some mask on his face, and he said, give me your cash,” Sherma recalled. “Then he took the cash and left.”

The mask on the robber’s face didn't look like one that could be bought at a store, Sherma thought.

He said the robber didn’t speak to him except to say, “‘Do you want to make more money?’ I said, ‘No, thank you.’ That’s all.”

The encounter lasted what felt like two minutes, Sherma said.

Detective Rae Jerrard of the Edmonton Police Service robbery section said the robber made off with a significant amount money.

Although several staff members were inside the bank at the time, no one was injured.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man who may have been seen in the area around 3 p.m. wearing a dark top, jeans, and spectacles.

Those with information are asked to call EPS or Crime Stoppers.