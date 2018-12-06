Edmonton police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a fire and vehicle break-in on June 3, 2018.

Police were called by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services about a suspicious fire that damaged a show home and another house that was under construction in the area of 172 avenue and 62 street.

Show home destroyed by fire

Surveillance footage recovered from the area around the time showed a man checking for unlocked vehicles before breaking into one. Police believe this is the same man involved with the fire.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a slim build.  He had a ‘mullet’ style haircut.  He was wearing a long sleeved shirt, baggy jeans and backpack.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.