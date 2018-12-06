Edmonton police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a fire and vehicle break-in on June 3, 2018.

Police were called by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services about a suspicious fire that damaged a show home and another house that was under construction in the area of 172 avenue and 62 street.

Surveillance footage recovered from the area around the time showed a man checking for unlocked vehicles before breaking into one. Police believe this is the same man involved with the fire.

The suspect is described as a tall white male with a slim build. He had a ‘mullet’ style haircut. He was wearing a long sleeved shirt, baggy jeans and backpack.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.