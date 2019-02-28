Edmonton police have released images of a man wanted in connection to a homicide in the city’s northeast early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in a home near 135 Avenue and 28 Street at approximately 12:40 a.m. Upon arrival, a 42-year-old man was found dead.

An autopsy confirmed he died of a gunshot wound, EPS said.

Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau, 24, is wanted for the homicide.

Campeau is described as white, 188 centimetres (6’2”) tall, 84 kilograms (186 pounds), and has brown eyes, short, black hair, and a tattoo of an arrow on his left hand.

EPS believes Campeau is armed and in the Edmonton area, and it considers him to be dangerous and said he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about Campeau’s whereabouts is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.