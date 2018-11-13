Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS search for man who jumped from High Level Bridge
EPS said this man was last seen jumping from the High Level Bridge on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 4:34PM MST
Edmonton police are asking the public to help them find a man last seen jumping from the High Level Bridge in October.
On Oct. 21, witnesses saw the man climb the barriers and jump into the North Saskatchewan River at approximately 4 p.m.
EPS searched the river but did not find him.
The man is described as white, in his early 20s, soft-spoken, approximately 170 centimetres (5’7”) and 63 kilograms (140 pounds). He has light brown hair and no facial hair, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the identity of the man or his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.