Edmonton police are asking the public to help them find a man last seen jumping from the High Level Bridge in October.

On Oct. 21, witnesses saw the man climb the barriers and jump into the North Saskatchewan River at approximately 4 p.m.

EPS searched the river but did not find him.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, soft-spoken, approximately 170 centimetres (5’7”) and 63 kilograms (140 pounds). He has light brown hair and no facial hair, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man or his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.