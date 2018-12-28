

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police requested the public’s help to find a dangerous man wanted for assault.

Jared Owen Soosay, 22, is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon and breach of recognizance.

Soosay, who has been known to carry weapons, is of high risk to offend violently and should not be approached, EPS said.

The 22-year-old is 173 centimetres (5’8”) and 64 kilograms, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.