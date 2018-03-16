The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect wanted in the city’s latest homicide.

Kyle Lauman, 35, is accused of stabbing an Edmonton man to death over the weekend.

Marlon Jair Nunez, 39, was found dead inside an apartment building in the area of 83 Avenue and 107 Street on March 11.

Police are asking the public’s help to locate the suspect, but believe he may be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Lauman is described as:

Heavy set black man with brown eyes

5’5” tall

211 pounds

Short, black hair

Moustache and thin goatee

Ear piercings

He faces potential charges of second-degree murder, indignity to a body and possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 via a cell phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.