Edmonton police said an autopsy had confirmed a 39-year-old man who was found dead inside a south side apartment Sunday, was stabbed, and his death is the city’s most recent homicide.

Marlon Jair Nunez was found dead inside an apartment building in the area of 107 Street and 83 Avenue at about 5 p.m. Sunday, March 11.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and confirmed Nunez died from stab wounds, and his death is Edmonton’s fourth homicide of 2018.

On Monday, police said they wanted to speak with anyone who has details on Nunez’s death, or details on his whereabouts leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).