EDMONTON -- Defensive tackle Mark Mackie was just starting to hit his stride with the Edmonton Eskimos but decided to retire after just two seasons, leaving uncertain times in the CFL for med school.

Mackie was admitted to Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine.

“I really feel like I’m trading one jersey for another jersey going into this profession,” said Mackie.

The London, Ont., native submitted his application in October and says his decision has nothing to do with the pandemic, or current state of the CFL. The league has requested federal funding due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s kind of just a weird coincidence that these two events kind of lined up the way they did,” Mackie told CTV news.

The 25-year-old said he’s not sure what awaits in med school. Will students be allowed on campus or will classes be online? Mackie also continues to think about his former teammates.

“You really feel for guys. I mean because there’s a lot of questions. Is there even going to be a season? How long is the season going to be?”

Mackie has closed the door on his playing career and is uncertain about what direction he’ll go in medicine, but he hasn’t ruled out returning to sports as a medical professional.

“I’m going in with an open mind but... if I can go full circle, back to sports one day, that would be cool.”