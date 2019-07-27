Mexican firefighters who arrived in Alberta to battle wildfires were thanked for their efforts by a pair of local athletes Friday evening.

Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver Diego Viamontes, who is from Mexico, and defensive back Jose Alfonsin presented 101 Mexican firefighters with an Eskimos flag.

"Now that I play for the Eskimos, I feel like part of the community," Viamontes told CTV News Edmonton.

"So I said to the (firefighters), I want to thank on behalf of the community of Edmonton, Alberta and the Eskimos."

Hector Trago, one of the 101 firefighters, said the presentation was very meaningful.

"It means a lot to them, having another person from Mexico up here saying thank you on behalf of the Mexican community and behalf of the now Albertan community."

The crews arrived in Alberta on June 23. They fly back to Mexico on Saturday.