EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Eskimos are holding their locker room sale on Saturday.

The annual locker room sale will be at the locker room and the Eskimos Team Store from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will also be two meet-and-greets with players.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Mike Moore, Almondo Sewell and Diego Viamontes

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Matt O'Donnell, Kyle Saxelid, Sean Whyte

Fans can also take photos with Santa at the Eskimos Player's Lounge from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The Eskimos' season ended at the hands of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Division Final.