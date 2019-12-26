EDMONTON -- A pregnant woman and her baby are recovering after a crash on an Alberta highway last week that claimed the life of the woman’s teen sister.

The Vancouver teen killed in a crash near Jasper on Dec. 22 has been identified by family as 16-year-old Rainbow Skye Bernard.

A fundraiser is being held in her memory to help with funeral costs and related expenses.

Bernard died on scene after the vehicle she was riding in collided with another vehicle on Highway 16.

Her sister, 32-week pregnant Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard, had been driving. Both are from Vancouver.

In an interview with CTV News from a hospital in Edmonton earlier this week, Ramirez-Bernard said she and the baby are healthy.

Rainbow Skye had helped pick out names for her future niece.

“She wanted to name her Ember June. June was our mom’s name,” Ramirez-Bernard said.

“But after this incident, I’m going to change the baby’s name to Ember Skye June Bernard.”

Ramirez-Bernard said the sisters had depended on each other through the death of their mother in February: “She was my rock. She held me together.”

She added, “We fought, but we were always there for each other.”

Ramirez-Bernard was able to fly back to Vancouver on Wednesday.

More than $4,400 had been raised as of Thursday evening in memory of Rainbow Skye.

With files from CTV News Vancouver